4 star players the Bengals could’ve drafted in the past five years but didn't
- Warner instead of Price
- Lawrence instead of Williams
- No one regrets taking Burrow instead of Herbert
- Taking Carman over Humphrey is a regret
Hindsight is a wonderful thing. That's particularly pertinant when it comes to the NFL Draft. Despite the hours scouts and team executives pore into analysing draft prospects, nailing a draft remains a tricky task. That means there is always a chance to look back at what could have been.
Here are four players the Cincinnati Bengals passed on in the last five years who have gone on to make a significant impact in the NFL:
Fred Warner, Linebacker (2018 Draft)
The Bengals weren't the only ones at fault for missing out on BYU linebacker Fred Warner. Every single team in the league passed on Warner who eventually came off the board in the third round to the San Francisco 49ers.
The biggest knock on Warner coming out seemed to be his lack of bulk and play strength both highlighted by NFL.com scout Lance Zierlein. Thankfully for Warner, the league began to trend to lighter linebackers who could do everything.
Warner certainly fits that bill. His athleticism and speed mean he is equally adept as a sideline-to-sideline tackler or dropping into coverage. The Bengals would certainly swap Warner for their first-round pick that year, center Billy Price.