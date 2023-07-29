4 star players the Bengals could’ve drafted in the past five years but didn't
- Warner instead of Price
- Lawrence instead of Williams
- No one regrets taking Burrow instead of Herbert
- Taking Carman over Humphrey is a regret
Creed Humphrey, Center (2021 Draft)
Trying to assemble an offensive line that finally cuts the mustard has been a tall task for the Bengals. Regular missteps have meant that there has always been weak spots when it comes to protecting their most valuable asset, Joe Burrow.
Finally, through the additions of Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and Orlando Brown Jr, it feels like the Bengals may have found a solution. That said it has cost them substantial capital to do it. While 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman may develop into a future starter, there was a clear alternative still on the board at pick 46.
Even though the Bengals had signed Karras in free agency, Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey would have been a fantastic pick. Either he or Karras could have kicked to guard and immeidately upgraded the line.
Initially knocked due to his lack of length, Humphrey has become an instant hit in the league. Per PFF, he earned a 90.0 blocking grade and conceded 0 sacks as the Kansas City Chiefs marched to Super Bowl victory. Already a Pro-Bowler, Humphrey looks set to be a dependable center for years to come.