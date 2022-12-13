4 stats that Bengals fans loved to see in Week 14 win over Browns
It felt good for the Cincinnati Bengals to finally get a win over the Cleveland Browns. This team had continued to pummel the Bengals game after game but the bleeding finally stopped with a 23-10 Bengals victory at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals weren't perfect in this one but they won the game by 13 points and moved to 9-4 on the year while the Browns moved to 5-8. Let's take a look at four stats that had us over the moon.
Only 1 sack on Burrow
Is the new-look offensive line finally coming together?
Since the Bengals' win streak began in Week 9, Joe Burrow has been sacked no more than twice in a game. He was only taken to the ground once in the Bengals' 13-point win over the Browns, who sacked him five times in their 32-13 win back on Halloween.
The offensive line isn't perfect by any means (La'el Collins was flagged three times on Sunday) but this is what Bengals fans were hoping for -- A competent offensive line that could give Burrow time to work his magic. This should be a scary sight for teams with Super Bowl aspirations because the Bengals won't be the pushover in the same department they were last year.
Run game over 100 yards rushing
Joe Mixon was back in the lineup this week and at first, it looked like maybe he needed to be relegated to backup duties to make way for Samaje Perine. Mixon ended up putting together a pretty nice game, however, finishing with 96 yards on the ground while the entire rushing attack totaled 136 yards. Perine had the only rushing touchdown of the group.
Only 34 rushing yards for Chubb
Nick Chubb is quite the weapon, both on the ground and through the air. Thankfully, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns continued to take him off the field on crucial third downs, making it easier for the Bengals defense to sniff out whatever play was coming.
Chubb was held to just 34 yards on the ground off of 14 carries and averaged 2.4 yards per carry. He was not his usual self but the Browns also had to air it out more once the Bengals got up by double digits. The Browns are a team that once they get the lead, they can pound the ball down the opposition's throat but with Cincinnati scoring first and keeping the foot on the gas pedal, they couldn't go with their usual strategy.
119 yards for Chase despite being the only true threat
In his second game back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase had a lot stacked against him. With both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd banged up, the Browns double-teamed Chase and forced Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor to make plays. It worked for a little bit.
Chase ended the game with 10 grabs for 119 yards and a crazy you-had-to-see-it-believe-it kind of touchdown. The Browns knew that Chase was getting the football and they still couldn't stop him. Insanity.