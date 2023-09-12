4 stats from Bengals Week 1 loss that were inexcusable
- Bad game from Burrow and Robbins
- OL didn't do their part
- Run D struggled
By Glenn Adams
10 QB hits
There was a lot of talk about how this offensive line would be the best that Burrow has had since entering the NFL. That narrative took a Grant Delpit-sized hit on Cincinnati's first play of the game.
The protection was supposed to be better for the Bengals quarterback and perhaps it will be. But for Sunday’s game, it was insufficient. As such, maybe the praise for Burrow for having the best pass protection of his career was premature.
Cincinnati’s offense gave up two sacks and 10 quarterback hits. With Burrow seemingly not completely healthy, as he did not look good moving around, he was at the mercy of his protection, which was not up to par.
Hopefully, the pass protection will get fixed in the film room this week with a dangerous Baltimore Ravens team coming to town. They recorded five sacks and 10 quarterback hits in their opener against the Texans. They will look to get to Burrow even more than the Browns did.
If Burrow is limited and the protection does not hold up in front of him, it could be another long day for the offense and a short one for Burrow.