4 stats from Bengals’ Week 11 loss vs Ravens that were downright depressing
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Lack of carries for Mixon
- Third down conversion woes
- Explosive plays
By Glenn Adams
Tell us if you’ve heard this before: The Cincinnati Bengals failed to stick to the running game, even though it showed signs of life. Also, the offensive line has sprung several leaks, causing Joe Burrow to get hit and sacked too many times. He's now out for the year and this article was mostly written before the news of him missing the rest of the year came out.
Something else you may have heard about is the Bengals’ defense giving up a lot of yardage and explosive plays. So far this season, we have filed that under bend, but don’t break. Perhaps it is time to reclassify that as something to worry about, as that stack appears to be getting taller with each game.
These are just a few problems the Bengals can’t seem to get under wraps in every game. There was hope that some of this would improve throughout the season but we are now on to Week 12 for the Bengals. It is late in the season, and these ugly statistics keep turning their displeasing heads.
Here are four non-fantastic stats from the loss to the Ravens that we should have seen coming.
2 sacks and 4 QB hits
Perhaps the worst pre-game news regarding stats heading into the game is that the Ravens lead the NFL in sacks with 39, according to Pro Football Reference. Cincinnati was going to have a difficult time keeping Baltimore’s defensive line away from Joe Burrow. That showed up early when the Ravens sacked the Bengals QB for the first time on the team’s second drive. It was on a third down, ending the drive.
Baltimore got to Burrow for two sacks in the first quarter. They added four QB hits in the first half. One of those hits proved to be severely costly. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney knocked Burrow down on the play before the Bengals’ quarterback threw the touchdown to Joe Mixon. Because Burrow did not appear to hit his hand on the TD pass, there was the thought that the hit from Clowney caused the injury.
As it turns out, the injury may have happened well before the game, even before the Bengals landed in Baltimore. Burrow was not listed on the injury report during the week. However, he was spotted with what appeared to be a brace on his right hand when getting off the plane.
While the hit from Clowney did not cause the injury, it could have aggravated the situation. The Bengals ruled Burrow out shortly after due to a wrist injury. Baltimore’s defense would go on to deliver a total of five sacks and seven QB hits.
On another note, Congratulations to Jake Browning, who completed his first NFL pass and first touchdown on Thursday night.
Unfortunately, he also got to feel a couple of those ferocious hits that Burrow has been taking all year.
9 carries for Joe Mixon in the first half
As the television broadcasters continuously pointed out, Joe Mixon ran the ball well in the first half. The broadcasters seemed shocked that the Bengals could muster anything in the way of a ground attack but that is not the talking heads’ fault. If you do not follow the Bengals closely and only look at the stats, it is easy to understand why they would come to that conclusion.
However, it has been more a question of willingness than ability regarding running the ball with Mixon or any other Bengals running back. Mixon was successful when he had the opportunity to run the ball in the first half. He averaged 5.3 yards per rush on nine carries in the first half.
While we are accustomed to Zac Taylor not wanting to run the ball, going against the defense that leads the league in sacks with an offensive that allows a lot of QB hits, establishing a semblance of a rushing attack could have been beneficial.
The device on Burrow’s hand could have been another sign that the offensive play-caller could have leaned more heavily into running the ball. With the backup QB in the game, with two minutes left in the first half, the Bengals did not run the ball with Mixon. At that point, he was averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
The team was amid a two-minute offense, so running is not always ideal. Yet, the situation was such that the team should have given it more consideration. The backup QB was in the game, Mixon had success on the ground, and forcing the Ravens to spend a timeout or two before giving the ball back to their offense should have been considered.
However, with the way Mixon was running, there is no reason to think that the team would have been rushing the ball to force the Ravens to call a timeout or to run time off the clock. It was beyond conceivable to think that rushing was a viable option to score points on the final drive before halftime.
On the subsequent drive, with the help of some pass interference calls, he drove effortlessly down the field to score a touchdown. The Cam Taylor-Britt injury occurred on the Bateman touchdown reception.
Mixon finished the evening with 69 yards and averaged 4.3 yards on 16 carries. Trayveon Williams had two carries for 20 yards. The Bengals as a team averaged 5.9 yards per carry, well above the Ravens’ league-leading 4.2 yards per rush allowed.
2-11 on third down conversions
So tell us if you’ve heard this one before: The Cincinnati Bengals converted only two of 11 third-down attempts. That is an 18% success rate.
Heading into the game, Cincinnati's 37.3% ranked 20th in third-down conversion percentage. That fell to 35.6%, and the Bengals now rank 24th after their performance against the Ravens, according to Team Rankings.
The Bengals' offense had four three-and-outs during the game. While they did not have the long lull as they did against the Texans on Sunday, they still had three consecutive second-half possessions that resulted in three-and-outs.
Even though Jake Browning was in at that point, the offensive coaching staff needed to find a way to help the offense move the ball and stay in the game.
Cincinnati would go on to score on their final possession of the game. However, with all the “offensive weapons” that the Bengals have, we should hope for a better offensive output even if the starting QB goes down.
We have said before that perhaps Joe Burrow is Zac Taylor’s system. If that is the case, it is unfortunate for the rest of the club. Hopefully, that is not the case, and if Burrow is unable to play against the Steelers, we will see the offensive genius side of Coach Taylor that will lead to a better third-down conversion rate and, more importantly, a victory.
7 “Explosive plays”
Heading into the game against the Ravens, the Bengals’ defense ranked worst in the league in the total number of explosive plays allowed. That stat did not get any better after Thursday night.
Explosive running plays are rushes that gain ten or more yards. Explosive passing plays are considered receptions of 20 or more yards.
- Odell Beckham Jr. had three explosive plays, covering 21, 29, and 51 yards on his way to having a monster game and recording 116 receiving yards.
- Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor had catches over 20 yards with longs of 33 and 37 yards, respectively. Agholor’s only catch was off a deflection and ended in a touchdown.
- Cincinnati’s run defense did not fair much better, with that unit allowing Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell long runs of 26 and 21 yards, respectively.
There were more that did not count. Flowers had a 68-yard touchdown reception that was denied due to a penalty. While it is not considered an explosive play because it was a short pass, Mitchell had a 17-yard reception out of the backfield.
The Bengals gave up seven explosive plays against Baltimore's offense to add to their unfortunate league-leading total in that category.
Hits against the quarterback, sacks, lack of a commitment to the running game, third-down conversions, and explosive plays given up are a theme of the 2023 NFL season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether the coaching, execution, field conditions, or individual or group mistakes are at fault, these issues have plagued and will continue to plague the men in stripes this season.
Victories covered up these ugly statistics for a while but they have been omnipresent this year. At this point, it is safe to wonder if we will have to wait until the 2024 season kicks off before we see an improvement in these areas.
Until then, anticipate the Bengals dealing with the same issues each week. Hopefully, they will play well enough in other areas to overcome some of these deficiencies.