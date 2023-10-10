4 stats from Bengals Week 5 win that were disappointing
- Yards per carry allowed
- Yards per carry offensively
- Sacks allowed
- Third down efficiency
By Glenn Adams
3) 3.1 yards per carry
Conversely, the Bengals are still not running the ball as well as they should. After a few weeks of incessantly arguing that the Cincinnati Bengals needed to run the ball more, this week they did. However, they only averaged 3.1 yards per carry doing so. If the Bengals want to continue to run the ball, as they should, they will need better results than what they got on Sunday.
Joe Mixon ran the ball for 81 carries on 25 rushes. He averaged 3.2 yards per carry, his lowest of the season. That is not ideal. But at least he got the most rushing attempts of the year thus far.
Another stat that should be mentioned is "one." That is how many carries the other running backs received during the game. Trayveon Williams got one carry for five yards. There was a Chase Brown sighting as he caught a pass for two yards. Chris Evans remains sidelined for some unknown reason.
The Bengals rushed for 93 yards, their most this season. So, while the rushing attempts are up, the results aren’t overwhelming. However, the Bengals will need to continue to run the ball if they want to continue their success.
Joe Burrow is still not completely healthy. When the passing game is not working, which is inevitable during certain parts of a game or the season, the Bengals need better production from their running attack. If not, good defenses will take advantage of a one-dimensional Bengals offense predicated on Burrow’s arm.