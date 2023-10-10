4 stats from Bengals Week 5 win that were disappointing
- Yards per carry allowed
- Yards per carry offensively
- Sacks allowed
- Third down efficiency
By Glenn Adams
2) 3 sacks allowed
The Cardinals got to Joe Burrow for three sacks in the first half. However, Cincinnati corrected the issue and gave up zero sacks after halftime.
Arizona exploited a weakness in the offensive line, taking advantage of a glitch on the interior of Cincinnati’s offensive line and their inability to handle the twists and stunts. We saw this several times during the game against the Cardinals. One was a play where Cordell Volson was late reacting to a twist from Arizona's pass rush. That play ended in a sack.
We saw it again when the left guard and center were engaged and caught up with the defensive tackle, who stunted to his right, and the offensive line failed to pick up the looping pass rusher. That play also ended in a sack.
One of the things to look at when scouting an offensive lineman for the NFL draft is how well they can recognize and pass off stunts and twists from opposing defensive linemen. One of the challenges when scouting a collegiate tackle and converting him to guard is that you can’t be sure how well the former tackle can handle that responsibility.
However, with film study and reps with the guys next to him, the hope is that a young guy can come in and make what could be a difficult transition.
Those were the only sacks surrendered in the game. Arizona got four more hits on Burrow throughout the game. Nevertheless, despite being up 17-14 at the half, the offense only managed 10 points.
So, while the offensive line has performed better this year compared to previous seasons, there is still work to be done individually and as a cohesive unit and they are going to have to get it right in a hurry.
Seattle leads the league in sacks with 16. They are second in QB pressures and fourth in QB hits. Their performance against the Giants last week had a helping hand due to recording 11 sacks and 14 QB hits.
The Seahawks are coming off of a bye week. They have the time to scheme up a defensive game plan to try to replicate the success they had against the Giants. The Bengals must be better prepared than in the first half against the Cardinals for a pass-rushing onslaught.