4 stats from Bengals' Week 6 win that must be addressed during bye
- Third down conversion rate
- Rushing stats
- Ford at LT?
- Consistent offense
By Glenn Adams
87 yards and 17 points
On Cincinnati’s first drive, they had 13 plays for 69 yards and a touchdown. Their second drive went for seven plays, 73 yards, and a touchdown. It was all downhill from there.
After their first two offensive drives, the Bengals would accumulate 87 yards on nine drives and score three points. Cincinnati’s offense was stagnant and barely advanced the ball. Again, the three points they scored in the second half came at the end of a three-and-out drive that went for zero yards after a Taylor-Britt interception.
The Bengals are third in the league in passing attempts with 233. Yet, they are ranked 23rd in passing yards with 1,119 and are tied for 31st in average yards per pass with 4.5. Also, they rank 26th in points scored with 100.
A team with Joe Burrow as the quarterback and Ja’Marr Chase at receiver that throws the ball that much should, in theory, have a lot more success than they are having offensively. This is especially so behind a new-look offensive line performing better than in previous seasons.
Although the Bengals won, their high-powered offense only scored 14 points, and their defense gifted three points. With all the weapons on the Bengals' roster, their total of only 87 yards after nine drives is underwhelming.
Fortunately, the defense played exceptionally well down the stretch, holding Seattle to zero points in the fourth quarter. However, the offensive coaches and players must find a way to improve upon those numbers mid-season, especially as the weather is expected to deteriorate as the season progresses.
But in the end, the most critical stat after this game is three wins. Like Burrow said after the game, "It's a lot easier to fix things when you're 3 and 3 than if you had lost this one.”