4 Stats That Will Decide the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Sacks
When the Bengals headed into last year's AFC Championship Game, they were coming off of a game in which their offensive line surrendered nine sacks on Joe Burrow. NINE!
Somehow, though, the Bengals still managed to beat the Titans and advance to the AFC title game. The following week, the Chiefs defenders were licking their chops going against this below-average OL and it only resulted in one sack. The Bengals went on to win the game.
On the other side of the field, the Bengals defenders made Patrick Mahomes' life miserable, sacking him four times in the win.
Burrow entered this season hitting the dirt 13 times in the first two games but the o-line tightened up after that. Despite not having three starters for the AFC Divisional game in Buffalo, they only allowed one sack on Burrow and that proved to be a massive help for the offense, as they put up 27 points on the Bills.
Whichever team can sack the opposing quarterback more should have an edge in the matchup.