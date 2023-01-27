4 Stats That Will Decide the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Points from kickers
It's no secret that neither Harrison Butker not Evan McPherson have been their normal selves this season. Butker was once one of the best kickers in the league but really struggled in 2022 after getting injured in the Chiefs' season opener.
Butker went 18-of-24 on field goals this season through 13 games, good for a 75.0 field goal percentage. This was by far the worst field goal percentage of his career. He also missed three extra points on the year.
While Butker did play well in the AFC Divisional Round and made all of the necessary kicks, he hasn't been clutch this season.
McPherson had a rookie season for the ages and kicked the Bengals into both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. This season didn't go as swimmingly for him, as he went 24-of-29 in the regular season and missed four extra points.
Even if one of these kickers misses an extra point, that could be the difference between their team making the Super Bowl or having to partake in the Pro Bowl.