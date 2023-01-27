4 Stats That Will Decide the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Turnovers
It's hard to win football games when you lose the turnover battle but somehow, the Chiefs have been able to do just that in 2022. The Chiefs were tied for the eighth-most giveaways in the 2022 season according to The Football Database, yet finished the 2022 campaign with just three losses.
On the other side of the coin, the Bengals had the fourth-fewest giveaways this season. They play very clean games for the most part and it's why teams can't fall behind them quickly or else they'll be struggling to play catchup.
From the takeaways aspect, the Bengals are tied for the 11th-most takeaways while the Chiefs were tied for the 24th-most takeaways. That's a massive swing right there. The Bengals don't turn the ball over and they force takeaways at a high rate. The Chiefs turn the ball over at a high rate but don't force giveaways.
This is a stat that favors Cincinnati coming into this game but that doesn't mean it will for Sunday's matchup. Whoever wins the turnover battle has a better chance at punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.