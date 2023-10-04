4 stats that defined Bengals' Week 4 loss to Titans
- Derrick Henry's stat line
- 9 QB Hits
- 34:45
- 2-of-9
2. Titans Defense: 9 QB hits
The sack totals don't quite encapsulate just how much the Titans' D-line dominated the battle of the trenches, as they only finished with three on the day. Though, if you were watching and felt like it was worse than that, then you'd be right in thinking that. It felt like the Titans' defense was living in the backfield, and this number backs it up.
The Titans were consistently getting pressure on Burrow all game, at least after that opening possession, and the nine QB hits they stacked up is proof of that. Jeffery Simmons, Arden Key, and Azeez Al-Shaair all finished with two, and Teair Tart managed to rack up a game-high three to get that total. Burrow has been a shadow of his usual self this season, however, performances like this from the offensive line aren't going to help matters any.
Granted, a few of those were on Burrow himself for holding onto the ball too long, but for most passing plays, it felt like the Titans' front seven was getting to him in no time at all. This caused Burrow to be even less efficient than he's already been this season-- going 20-30 with a measly 165 passing yards-- and the offense as a whole to stall for pretty much the entire game.