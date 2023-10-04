4 stats that defined Bengals' Week 4 loss to Titans
- Derrick Henry's stat line
- 9 QB Hits
- 34:45
- 2-of-9
3. Titans Time of Possession: 34:45
If you want to see a clinic on how to completely control the clock in football, then look no further than Tennessee's performance this past weekend. While the Bengals struggled to get more than one first down every drive (which, sadly, has been a theme this season), Vrabel and Co. were taking off huge chunks of the clock each and every drive, so even if Cincy did show up to play in the second half-- which, as we all know, they did not-- it would've made a comeback near impossible.
There's no better example of this than their first drive of the second half. On a possession that netted them another field goal to extend the lead to 24, the Titans were able to knock 10 minutes off the clock through a mix of short but effective runs and pass plays. Ten minutes and 19 seconds to be exact, with a whopping 18 plays thanks to the defense failing to stop them on third down three separate times, as well as untimely penalties from both Dax Hill and Chidobe Awuzie. Trey Hendrickson would also get a flag that drive for neutral zone infraction, but they ended up actually stopping them that time so it didn't change much.
It was extremely hard to watch a defensive unit that had been so stout in years prior and even the game before this one crumble time and time again. This drive was the pinnacle of their struggles on Sunday, even if it only resulted in a field goal.