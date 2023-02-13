4 things the Bengals hopefully learned from Super Bowl LVII
Offensive line needs to be the biggest priority (after paying Joe Burrow)
The Chiefs were able to keep Patrick Mahomes upright in this game and that was a big factor in why Kansas City won the game. Even Andrew Wylie, who people thought would get worked by Haason Reddick, held his own and kept his quarterback projected.
The bright spot on the Chiefs' o-line, however, is their interior. They signed Joe Thuney to a big contract in the 2021 offseason and also managed to land Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith in the draft that year. Humphrey was a second-round pick and Smith lasted until the sixth round.
The Bengals have to be better about drafting offensive linemen, as Jonah Williams hasn't panned out, Jackson Carman is still an unknown, and D'Ante Smith hasn't been anything more than a backup. Cordell Volson was decent as a rookie but he's probably not the long-term option at left guard.
Also, while the Eagles lost the game, their offensive line was one of the best in the league all season long and they were dominant on QB sneaks in the Super Bowl. Obviously, it'll be hard to put together an offensive line that dominant in one offseason, but the Bengals have to make this more of a priority than extending Tee Higgins.
Having two WR1s on the roster is great and all but what good does it really do if Joe Burrow doesn't have time to throw the ball?