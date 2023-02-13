4 things the Bengals hopefully learned from Super Bowl LVII
Draft falling talent
For my final point, I'll share this tweet from Andrew Russell.
Russell has an excellent point with this tweet. The Chiefs drafted a ton of guys who fell throughout the course of the draft and look where it's gotten them.
Creed Humphrey was a projected first-round pick entering the 2021 NFL Draft and the Chiefs got him in the second round. In that same draft, they managed to hit the jackpot with Trey Smith in the sixth round who fell due to blood clots but otherwise would have gone a lot higher in the draft.
The Bengals have done okay finding talent in the later rounds but this is something they need to start excelling at if they want to follow a similar path as Kansas City.