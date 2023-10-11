4 tight ends the Bengals could have added instead of Irv Smith Jr.
Smith has been nearly invisible.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. in free agency this spring and so far, a lot of casual fans probably don't even know that he's on the team. Smith has played in three games (he's missed two due to an injury) and has just five catches for 27 yards.
Now it's worth noting that the Bengals offense was abysmal in Smith's first two games but even in this weekend's game when the offense did finally get going, the former Vikings tight end caught just three passes for 17 yards.
Tight end was a major area of weakness this offseason but the Bengals opted to fill it with an oft-injured player and so far, it hasn't panned out. While it's still early in the season, the Bengals could have added any of these guys and their offense would have been better off.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
4. Dalton Schultz
One of the biggest names at tight end that hit free agency last spring was Dalton Schultz, who spent the first five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Schultz finished the 2022 season with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns and the year before that he had over 800 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
Schultz ended up signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth just over $6 million. He's been a nice weapon for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, hauling in 17 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns through five games.
Schultz could have opened things up for this offense and he's been healthy for all five games. He'd have been a much better signing than what Smith has been so far.