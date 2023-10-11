StripeHype
4 tight ends the Bengals could have added instead of Irv Smith Jr.

Smith has been nearly invisible.

By Leigh Oleszczak

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals / Andy Lyons/GettyImages
1. Sam LaPorta

The Bengals passed on taking a tight end with their first-round pick in this year's draft and it's a decision that looks more questionable by the week, especially with Myles Murphy not doing much through five games.

In the second round, the Detroit Lions selected Iowa's Sam LaPorta and he's been fantastic for them early in his career. The Lions tight end has tallied 25 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns through the first five games of his career. Two of those touchdowns came in Week 5 against the Panthers.

LaPorta would have given the Bengals a monster tight end for at least five years had the team taken him in the first round. Instead, he's balling out in the Motor City and the Bengals offense doesn't have a threatening tight end in their offense.

There's still plenty of time for Irv Smith Jr. to make something of himself with the Bengals this year but so far, he's been arguably the biggest disappointment on the team as far as newcomers go.

