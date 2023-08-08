4 toughest running backs on Bengals 2023 schedule
These running backs may give the Bengals' defense some trouble this season....
Derrick Henry - Week 4
Henry was drafted out of Alabama in 2016, though he truly exploded onto the scene in his third season when he put together his first 1,000-yard season, including this electric 99-yard run against the Jaguars. He'd put up 1,500 the next year and then break the 2,000-yard mark for the first time since Adrian Peterson with the Vikings in 2012. After spending more than half of 2021 injured, Henry bounced back this past year to, again, put up over 1,500 yards.
Despite this, however, Henry seems to struggle against the Bengals, especially in their last two match-ups. In the 2021 divisional game in Tennessee, Henry only had 61 yards on 20 carries. That's not necessarily a terrible game but far below his standards. Then, in 2022, the Bengals held Henry to just 38 yards on 17 attempts, for an abysmal 2.2 yards per attempt.
Henry is here because of his reputation as a great running back, not for his memorable performances against Cincinnati, as he really doesn't have any. Still, that doesn't mean he couldn't go off and have a huge performance this year.
The phrase is "Any Given Sunday" after all, but hopefully the Lou Anarumo and the Bengals' defensive unit will continue to give him trouble.