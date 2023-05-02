4 UDFA additions that will have Bengals fans buzzing in 2023
Jacob Saylors, East Tennessee State
Speaking of treats to watch, enter running back Jacob Saylors. However, just don’t mention his name around newly acquired defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell.
Saylors showed many adversaries, including now Maxwell’s Chattanooga team, that he is a running back not to be trifled with.
Saylors is an incredibly tough runner who is hard to bring down. He can be very shifty when making defenders miss and fast enough to run away from defenses afterward.
The quarterback standing next to him will enjoy his ability to recognize the blitz and willingness to body up rushers in pass protection. If the other backs on the roster can’t show the coaches they can protect the passer, Saylors could get an early leg up on his camp competition.
Last season, Saylors racked up 1,314 rushing yards on 226 attempts and 15 touchdowns. He added 21 receptions for 159 yards and one receiving touchdown, according to East Tennessee's website.
Saylors’ ability as a runner and a pass blocker will make him a legitimate threat to make the Bengals’ roster.