4 UDFA additions that will have Bengals fans buzzing in 2023

.@Devonnsha is the school and conference record holder in career sacks with 37.5 for @GoMocsFB



A first team All-American and SoCON DPOY, Maxwell is an energetic and twitchy pass rusher who has an explosive get-off and creates consistent pressure with motor #EARNED https://t.co/2Ay4FLD7VM pic.twitter.com/bAPOOXMYNN