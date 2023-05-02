4 UDFA additions that will have Bengals fans buzzing in 2023
Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
Defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell was a sack machine during his time at Chattanooga. More impressive is the fact that he did it from the defensive tackle position. He finished his college career with 37.5 sacks and a whopping 55.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles, according to Chattanooga's website.
Maxwell has a plethora of moves to shed blockers including a wonderful swim move and a wicked spin move that leaves offensive linemen susceptible to such things in his wake.
Despite what his RAS scores would indicate, he is quick enough to cross the face of o-linemen attempting to block him and can convert speed to strength when splitting double and sometimes triple teams.
The Mocs d-tackle had 23 sacks over the past two seasons. If Maxwell can bring that ability to the Queen City, he will become one of Cincinnati's most notable undrafted free agents in Bengals' history. He has an excellent opportunity to catch on with a team that finished with the fourth least amount of sacks in the NFL last season.