4 UDFA additions that will have Bengals fans buzzing in 2023
Calvin Tyler Jr., Utah State
Utah State's Calvin Tyler Jr., like Sailors, is a running back looking to make a mark on the Bengals' coaching staff.
Tyler Jr. showed during the year that he is a willing and capable pass blocker. This is an aspect of his game that new Bengals safety, Jordan Battle got to witness up close and personal. Tyler got the best of the Crimson Tide safety when he blitzed from the Utah State’s left side only to be upended by the Aggies’ running back. Battle got a few nice hits in on Tyler along with a huge victory, so there’s that.
As far as his rushing is concerned, Tyler Jr. will hit the hole very quickly. However, he tends to run into the back of the offensive line when there is no opening to get through, opting to take whatever he can get that’s right in front of him.
This is not a criticism. You will rarely see him take negative plays. But it also leads to him sometimes missing cutback lanes if he were to take a lateral step.
However, when Tyler Jr. finds a cutback lane, he doesn’t waste any time accelerating through. His acceleration is incredible and he can stop and cut on a dime while always moving forward.
While Tyler Jr. is a capable receiver out of the backfield, he was not used in that capacity very often.
The Aggies running back finished the 2022 season with 1,122 rushing yards on 253 carries and seven touchdowns. He added 15 catches for 129 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Tyler Jr., like Sailors, was more than likely pursued by the Bengals because they are excellent rushers who can also protect the QB. This should allow them to hang around the roster long enough to make a realistic push for a roster spot.
Last year, fans fell in love with guys like Kwamie Lassiter II, Kendric Pryor, and Allan George. This year’s UDFA class is sure to contain a few surprise players that will have fans buzzing.
