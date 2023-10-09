4 winners, 4 losers in Bengals' much-needed Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
- Winners: Chase and Hendrickson
- Losers: Jalen Davis
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the win column for the second time this season after taking down the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 34-20. It was a much-needed win because a loss here means the Bengals are 1-4 and in an uphill battle to make the playoffs.
Now, at 2-3, the Bengals have the same record that they held at this point last year. Yes, every year is different but the team can get to 3-3 at their Week 7 bye and that's not something that seemed realistic a week ago when they were coming off a blowout loss.
With another win in the books, we'll start with the losers for this week's edition of winners and losers. Why not end on a high note?
Losers
Jalen Davis
After going up 10-0, the Bengals gave up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Josh Dobbs to Marquise Brown that made it a 10-7 lead instead. The player responsible for allowing that explosive play to happen was Jalen Davis, who got absolutely roasted by Dobbs and company.
Davis isn't a starter and was likely only in the game because Chidobe Awuzie didn't suit up this week. He's normally been pretty good when called upon but this was a bad look for him.
RB2 Situation
Joe Mixon is the starting running back but it's hard to say who the backup is. Trayveon Williams was the only other running back to have a carry in this game and even then, it was just one carry that he took for five yards.
It's crystal clear that the Bengals should have put more of an emphasis on finding a true backup running back this offseason because the guys on the roster aren't cutting it. Maybe they can add Samaje Perine at the trade deadline since Denver is 1-4 (an out there scenario, I know, but let's wish it into existence).