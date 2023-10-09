4 winners, 4 losers in Bengals' much-needed Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
- Winners: Chase and Hendrickson
- Losers: Jalen Davis
Winners
Ja'Marr Chase
It was quite an explosive day for Chase, who finished with 15 catches for 192 yards and three (count 'em -- THREE) touchdowns. He averaged 12.8 yards per catch and was everywhere Burrow needed him to be.
The 15 receptions also marked the most-ever by a Bengals receiver in franchise history. He had tied the record with 13 according to the broadcast and then was able to pass it with two more catches. The Bengals needed a big game from Chase with Tee Higgins sidelined and he rose to the occasion.
Germaine Pratt
It's been a hit-and-miss kind of season for Pratt so far after signing his new deal in the offseason but he had a nice game on Sunday. Not only did he have 10 tackles, which led the team, but he had an interception near the end of the game that essentially iced it.
The Pratt we saw in this game reminded me of the Pratt we've been watching over the past two years. The guy who steps up and makes key plays when needed is hopefully here to stay.