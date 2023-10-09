4 winners, 4 losers in Bengals' much-needed Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
- Winners: Chase and Hendrickson
- Losers: Jalen Davis
Winners
Trey Hendrickson
Despite landing on the injury report with a back injury and being questionable entering this game, Hendrickson balled out. He had three hits and 2.5 sacks on Dobbs and also was a key factor in the late Cardinals fumble that prevented them from making this a closer game.
Hendrickson continues to be a leader on the defensive side of the ball and while the defense has been up and down so far this season, Hendrickson continues to be a force.
Joe Burrow
After some absolute brutal performances to start the season, Burrow put together his best performance of the 2023 regular season to this point. He looked like the quarterback Bengals fans are used to watching, throwing the ball down the field, escaping the pocket, and taking the shots that need to be taken.
Burrow finished the game going 36-of-46 for 317 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. With the three sacks totaling 30 yards, Burrow only finished with seven rushing yards but it felt like he ran for much more than that. Maybe that's because he hadn't been running in the first four games.
Burrow played well in this game but now the question is -- Will we continue to see this version of him moving forward?
Up next for the Bengals: The 3-1 Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium for what should be a fun Week 6 match-up.