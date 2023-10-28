A look at 5 49ers who could make life hell for the Bengals in Week 8

JuanDrago “DJ” Turner has been SHUTDOWN through six weeks and it isn’t being talked about enough:



• 144 coverage snaps

• 15 targets

• 5 receptions allowed (43 yards)

• 0 TD’s allowed

• 2 passes defensed

• 42.4 passer rating allowed



And Turner has been facing WR’s like DK… pic.twitter.com/9tVyLj9phs