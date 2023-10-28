A look at 5 49ers who could make life hell for the Bengals in Week 8
- CMC is a mad man
- Aiyuk will take the production that Samuel would have had
- Kittle is arguably a top 3 TE
- Defensively, Bosa and Warner are scary
Fred Warner
Drafted back in 2018 out of BYU, Fred Warner has blossomed into a key piece on the 49ers defense, and the 2x First-Team All-Pro might be well on his way to having his best season yet. A sure tackler, Warner has gone over 100 combined tackles in every season of his career and is surely to do it again this season, barring any injuries.
It's not just the volume, however, but his efficiency in bringing down ball carriers as well. With a missed tackle rate of just 4.7%, opposing runners aren't likely to get loose once he's wrapped around them.
Moving past tackles, in seven games Warner has matched his season-high interceptions, already snatching two before the halfway mark, and is one away from tying his season-high sacks. He also has 2.0 in that category, so he won't only be a threat to Joe Mixon and a run game that's struggled, but potentially Joe Burrow and the passing game as well.
Fred Warner has been considered one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league for the past couple of years, and this season has been no different, earning a number 1 ranking from the NFL themselves and FOX Sports. He's a tone-setter for that 49ers defense and could very well be the one to make the plays that stifle the Bengals offense and make them as ineffective as they were against the Browns or Titans.