5 bargain free agents Bengals should sign before 2023 NFL Draft
As the 2023 NFL Draft inches closer, the Cincinnati Bengals could still be looking to fill needs on their roster so that they don't have to spend their draft picks on those needs and can simply draft the best player available.
Entering the draft, the biggest positions of need for the team are running back, tight end, offensive line, defensive line, EDGE, and the secondary. There are still free agents out there who the team could sign at these positions and could get them for cheap.
Here are five bargain free agents the Bengals should target before the draft kicks off at the end of April.
All contract projections and grades courtesy of PFF and all stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Jadeveon Clowney
The Bengals finished near the bottom of the league in sacks during the 2022 season and that proved to be pivotal as they came up short of making it back to the Super Bowl. Jadeveon Clowney might not have lived up to his first overall draft status but he's still got pass-rushing ability and that's why the Bengals should target him on the free-agent market.
PFF projected Clowney to earn a one-year worth $8 million with $7 million guaranteed. This was the projection Clowney received at the beginning of free agency and the more time that passes, the more likely it is that Clowney becomes even more of a bargain.
During the 2022 season with the Browns, Clowney appeared in 12 games and had two sacks. He was much better in 2021 when he had nine sacks and 19 QB hits but any production the Bengals could get from him would work. Plus, they could snag him away from Cleveland. A true win-win scenario.