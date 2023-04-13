5 bargain free agents Bengals should sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Rodney McLeod
The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties in the offseason and while they have the replacements in line (Dax Hill and Nick Scott), adding depth is important. As we saw last season, injuries can occur and that's why the Bengals need to make sure they have the proper depth available to step in if those injuries start to pile up.
Rodney McLeod has been in the league since 2012 but he's coming off a career year where he finished as the No. 6 ranked safety per PFF. He had glowing reviews from PFF during the 2022 season with an overall grade of 80.1. This is the kind of player the Bengals could use in their new-look secondary and he could potentially fill the role that Vonn Bell previously had.
PFF projected McLeod to earn a one-year deal worth $2.15 million and that's more than worth it to land an experienced veteran safety.
Melvin Ingram
As mentioned above in Jadeveon Clowney's entry, the Bengals need pass rushers. Fortunately for them, there are plenty of bargain options available in free agency. Melvin Ingram is one of those bargan options.
Ingram spent the 2022 season with the Dolphins and appeared in every game while tallying six sacks. He still has plenty left in the tank and PFF projected that he'd earn a one-year deal worth $4 million with $3.5 million of that guaranteed. That's worth it to have an experienced pass-rusher in the fold.