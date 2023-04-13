5 bargain free agents Bengals should sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Justin Houston
Another pass rusher to appear on this list is Justin Houston, who Bengals fans know from his time spent with the Ravens. He had 9.5 sacks last year for Baltimore and while he's near the end of his career, why not try and sign him?
Houston is projected to earn a one-year contract worth $4 million with $3.5 million guaranteed. This is the same contract projection that PFF gave Melvin Ingram so the Bengals could have their pick of a decent pass-rusher for roughly that cost.
Signing Houston could do two massive things for Cincinnati. It'd give them an experienced pass-rusher and also would take a talented player away from the Ravens.
Cameron Fleming
Switching over to the offensive side of the ball, the Bengals still need to add depth on their offensive line. Yes, they signed Orlando Brown Jr. to be their starting left tackle and have the left guard, center, and right guard positions filled.
Right tackle is still up in the air, however, and signing Cameron Fleming could make fans a little less anxious about it entering the 2023 season. Fleming mostly played right tackle for the Broncos during the 2022 season and graded out nicely by PFF. They projected him to earn a two-year deal worth $5 million with $2.5 million being earned annually.
Signing Fleming means that the Bengals might not have to address the offensive line early in the draft as he'd serve as a nice depth piece for them.