5 Bengals at risk of losing their roster spots from last year
- Defensive line is stacked
- Receivers in danger
- QB has to prove himself
- Former second-round pick could be a cut candidate
By Glenn Adams
2. Jake Browning
Backup quarterback Jake Browning spent last year on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster twice last season.
In July, Browning said he was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for those two games because another team wanted to sign him.
If they choose to go with Trevor Siemian, the Bengals could get in contact with whichever team was trying to sign Browning. That team might not want to risk Browning being plucked off waivers by another if Cincinnati goes in another direction.
Hopefully, for Browning, things will not progress to that point because he will have performed to a level that instills confidence in the coaching staff that he is “him” if the other “him” misses time. If Browning does not play better in the final two preseason games, he could fall outside the final 53-man roster and even the practice squad.
In the first preseason game, Browning had a QB rating of 49.9. He completed 10 throws for 95 yards and one interception while completing only 58.8% of his passes. Whether for the Bengals or another team, Browning needs to perform than last week.