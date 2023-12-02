5 Bengals who have been the biggest letdowns through Week 12
Womp womp womp
4. Nick Scott
The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties in free agency, as Jessie Bates signed with the Falcons (and is thriving, might I add) while Vonn Bell headed to Carolina. The Bengals had Dax Hill as a replacement for Bates but with Bell's unexpected departure, they had to find another replacement in their secondary.
They signed Nick Scott, a former seventh-round pick out of Penn State, who spent the first four years of his pro career with the Rams and won a Super Bowl with them at the Bengals' expense. Scott was a decent player in Los Angeles but hasn't had the same fate in Cincinnati.
According to PFF, Scott was targeted 27 times and allowed 20 receptions, earning him a coverage grade of 31.5 and an overall grade of 37.9. It felt like every time an explosive play was happening, Scott was the one allowing it.
The former Ram was so bad that Lou Anarumo finally let rookie third-round pick Jordan Battle start in his place. Battle has a 72.0 coverage grade and 80.8 overall grade so the decision to replace Scott has been a smart one.
There is a potential out on Scott's contract in 2024 so don't be surprised if the Bengals go that route this spring.