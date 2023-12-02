5 Bengals who have been the biggest letdowns through Week 12
Womp womp womp
3. Chidobe Awuzie
The Bengals were fortunate to get such great play out of Chidobe Awuzie during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Sadly, the injury he suffered midway through the 2022 season has hampered his play this year and it's shown in a big way. He's allowed 20 receptions on 30 targets and has a PFF coverage grade of 61.6, which isn't terrible but down from his 2021 and 2022 grades (84.2 in 2021 and 73.1 in 2022.
Fortunately, the Bengals have put a lot into their secondary in recent years but that makes Awuzie expendable this offseason. His contract expires at the end of the season and with him turning 29 in May, it's doubtful Cincinnati looks to re-sign him. They have Cam Taylor-Britt and D.J. Turner as the young studs in their secondary and will hopefully spend another high draft pick on a cornerback.
Awuzie played great during his first year and a half in Cincinnati but he's been a disappointment this year for sure. The injury has clearly affected him.