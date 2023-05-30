5 Bengals newcomers that could surprise fans in 2023
By Glenn Adams
3. D.J. Ivey
For the same reason D.J. Turner might surprise some people, D.J. Ivey is being overlooked by many, except the Bengals coaching staff and himself.
In Lou Anarumo we trust! He knows what a defensive back’s play should look like. From rookies like Cam Taylor Britt or free agents like Eli Apple, Anarumo and defensive backs coach Charles Burks know how to develop and get the most out of the position.
While watching minicamp practices, Bengals broadcaster Dan Hoard pointed out Ivey has a longer reach than rookie offensive linemen Peter Skoronski and Cody Mauch. His height and arm length are in the top 80% of his position. Ivey has all of the physical tools and athleticism that could make him a good NFL corner. Now he also has the coaching.
Ivey is a physical defender who is not afraid of throwing his body around. His physicality, 4.4 speed, and explosiveness are things that should ingratiate him with special team coach Darrin Simmons. If Ivey does that, Bengals fans will hear a lot more of his name than perhaps they were expecting.