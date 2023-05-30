5 Bengals newcomers that could surprise fans in 2023
By Glenn Adams
2. Sidney Jones IV
As mentioned before, Eli Apple is still a free agent. Instead of re-signing Apple, the team hopes to replicate their cornerback rehabilitation formula with another former high draft pick, Sidney Jones IV.
Jones has bounced around since entering the league as a second-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is on his fifth team in five years. That is exactly what Apple went through before arriving in Cincinnati.
Jones hopes to have a comeback similar to Apple. We should expect him to get every opportunity to do so. Jones is the outside corner on the roster with the most experience after Awuzie. With Awuzie’s injury status still up in the air, Jones might be the leading candidate to start on the outside at the beginning of the season opposite Taylor-Britt.
The Bengals' coaching staff, led by Anarumo, has shown a talent for rejuvenating veteran defensive backs' careers. Jones could surprise some by starting at corner to begin the season and having the type of reemergence Apple had. If that happens, Cincinnati's secondary will be even better than advertised.