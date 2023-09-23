5 Bengals offseason decisions in 2023 that already look like a disaster
- Tight end woes
- Is Volson the guy?
- Starting safeties
- Joey B's backup
- Murphy is invisible so far
4. Not upgrading at left guard
Cordell Volson became a fan favorite last year but it came despite an up-and-down season. The fourth-round rookie wasn't amazing by any means but he certainly looked like he could grow into at least an average left guard for his new team.
Through two games this year, however, Volson hasn't been anything to write home about. His PFF grades leave little to be desired, as he currently has a 27.1 pass-blocking grade and 43.2 run-blocking grade.
While Volson was fine as a rookie, there were some rumblings amongst Bengals fans if the team should look to upgrade the position. Dalton Risner just signed with the Minnesota Vikings this week and he's someone who could have been an upgrade at the position. He had a 72.6 pass-blocking grade and a 53.4 run-blocking grade from PFF in 2022.
Volson is struggling so far and not upgrading at left guard might be a decision that the Bengals front office is regretting.