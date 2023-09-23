5 Bengals offseason decisions in 2023 that already look like a disaster
- Tight end woes
- Is Volson the guy?
- Starting safeties
- Joey B's backup
- Murphy is invisible so far
3. Letting both starting safeties walk in free agency
The Bengals secondary looked okay in Week 1 but they got absolutely destroyed in Week 2. They looked like a young secondary still figuring things out, as Lamar Jackson picked them apart and the Ravens went on to win the game by three points.
Bengals fans were certainly surprised when both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell departed in free agency. A lot of people expected Bates to leave, as he had been playing on the franchise tag in 2022 (and didn't play all that well, if we're being entirely honest). Bell leaving, however, did stun fans.
Bell's departure meant that the Bengals couldn't just rely on 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill to carry the load. They had to bring someone else in. That someone was Nick Scott, who has not been very good in coverage so far. He's allowed six of seven targets thrown his way and has an underwhelming PFF coverage grade of 40.7.
Maybe Scott just needs time to adjust to Lou Anarumo's system but right now, he has not been very good. Letting both Bates and Bell walk in free agency is looking like a worse decision by the day.