5 Bengals players who will shock fans in 2023
4. Joseph Ossai
Joseph Ossai didn't end his second season (though technically his first season since he missed his entire rookie season due to injury) in a good way, but he had a great game in the AFC Championship outside of one play and got better as the season went along. Ossai is bound for a breakout year and this would be the season to do so.
Cincinnati could use an elite pass rusher outside of Trey Hendrickson, and Ossai could be that guy. He has the ability to line up in many different spots and still remains effective. In his rookie season, he had a season-ending injury and last year he saw limited time. With the chance of more opportunity for Ossai, he could become one of if not the best pass rusher on the Bengals' defense.
3. Daxton Hill
This is going to be a big season and opportunity for Daxton Hill. With Bates and Bell out the door, it paves the way for the 2022 first-round pick to show his true worth at the safety position. Hill will more than likely start alongside newcomer Nick Scott but they will have big shoes to fill.
Bates has been one of the better safeties in the football over the last few years with Cincinnati and Bell led the team in interceptions last season. However, neither Bates or Bell were first round selections like Dax Hill. The ceiling could be even higher for the Michigan product and that is exactly what the Bengals front office and coaching staff is hoping for.