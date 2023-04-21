5 Bengals players who will shock fans in 2023
2. Cordell Volson
Cordell Volson started every game last year at left guard for the Bengals and was never in threat of losing his position. However, as rookies do, there were hiccups throughout the season where he could have been better.
Volson might have to fight for his starting job if the Bengals are able to land a left guard in the 2023 NFL Draft. Maybe they're able to land O'Cyrus Torrence or take Andrew Vorhees with the hope of playing him in 2024 due to his ACL injury.
Either way, Volson will be fighting hard to prove he's the right answer at left guard for this team, especially if the Bengals draft someone they view as better than him.
1. Nick Scott
Nick Scott will have some big shoes to fill alongside Daxton Hill and he seems like he will be up to the challenge. Scott has flown under the radar so far in his young career being overlooked in a Rams secondary which year by year has been one of the best and more consistent units.
Last season, Scott had 86 total tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. For the price that the Bengals got him for, it was a bargain and now he should see a lot more opportunities to make plays in a Lou Anarumo-led defense that is built for playmakers to thrive.