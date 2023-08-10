5 Bengals players to watch in the first preseason game vs Packers
- Can DJ Turner turn traning camp hype into reality?
- What does the wide receiver depth battle look like?
- An edge rusher trying to hold on to his job.
Real, live football is back. While it is only preseason, and most starters will get limited reps, it still gives us a chance to see how the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster is shaping up.
Right across the position groups, there are fierce battles to see who can make the cut, who will hit the practice squad, and who will have to find a home elsewhere.
Here are the five players we are most eagerly anticipating seeing on Friday evening.
All stats are provided by Pro Football Focus.
1. DJ Turner, Cornerback
If you had to pick one player who had garnered the most headlines in training camp (outside of Mr. Burrow), it would be DJ Turner. Bengals' fans knew the speed that Turner possessed, but his all-around game has been a pleasant surprise.
Turner has gone toe-to-toe with the Bengals' best receivers while Chidobe Awuzie returns to total health. Now, he will get the chance further to enhance his prospects against the Green Bay Packers. It will be interesting to see if Green Bay gives Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs playing time and an excellent test for Turner.
Ultimately, Turner will aim to lock down the primary backup cornerback spot. It appears his biggest rival will be Sidney Jones or seventh-round rookie DJ Ivey. Friday evening will be the first chance for one of them to gain an early edge.