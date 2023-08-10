5 Bengals players to watch in the first preseason game vs Packers
- Can DJ Turner turn traning camp hype into reality?
- What does the wide receiver depth battle look like?
- An edge rusher trying to hold on to his job.
2. Andrei Iosivas, Wide Receiver
Despite being only a sixth-round pick, Andrei Iosivas has become a firm favorite with the fans. The wide receiver out of Princeton had an excellent pre-draft experience, shining at the Senior Bowl and then posting some eye-popping combine numbers.
That had led to fans routing for Iosivas to make the roster. That may be easier said than done in a team with such a stacked receiver room. He will likely battle Kwamie Lassiter, who had an excellent preseason in 2022, and Stanley Morgan, whose special teams value is essential to the Bengals.
The Bengals are unlikely to risk injuries to their top three receivers, and that should allow Iosivas to get plenty of action to impress, even if his ceiling this year may be a place on the practice squad.
3. Cam Sample, Defensive End
A fourth-round selection in 2021, Cam Sample has taken on the role of a solid, rotational piece on the Bengals defensive line. Last year, he contributed eight hurries, including two sacks. That proves he is more adept as a run defender than a true edge rusher.
The problem for Sample is that the Bengals invested their first round pick this year in Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy. Combined with Joseph Ossai's emergence last year, Sample's path to playing time looks even trickier.
More experienced edge rushers Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard should get plenty of time off in the preseason meaning Sample will get the chance to prove he can still play a part in Lou Anarumo's defense. If he can continue to be solid against the run and add some juice to his pass rush, he may fend off Murphy to start the season.