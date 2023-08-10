5 Bengals players to watch in the first preseason game vs Packers
- Can DJ Turner turn traning camp hype into reality?
- What does the wide receiver depth battle look like?
- An edge rusher trying to hold on to his job.
4. Tanner Hudson, Tight End
Irv Smith Jr. will undoubtedly start the year as the Bengals' number 1 tight end. Their heavy use of '11' personnel means the backup role is used relatively lightly. For now, Drew Sample will be first off the bench at Tight End, but there could be a battle for the third spot on the depth chart.
The Bengals re-signed Mitchell Wilcox but he has started the season on PUP. Former Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi has had a couple of drops in camp, which could open the door for Tanner Hudson. Hudson, a Super Bowl winner with Tampa Bay, has grabbed some attention in training camp.
With only 27 targets in a four-year career, don't expect him to be the next Rob Gronkowski, but he will likely get snaps vs. the Packers. With no Burrow at QB, Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning may look to the tight end spot to keep the chains moving. If so, Hudson has a great opportunity to nab a roster spot.
5. Jordan Battle, Safety
After free agency, Dax Hill and Nick Scott were considered the starting safety pair. With draft pick Tycen Anderson in reserve, it was a surprise to see the Bengals use a third-round selection on Alabama's Jordan Battle.
However, after the draft, it was clear how excited the front office was that Battle remained on the board at that point. That suggests the Battle could certainly make a run at a starting spot. Even if he doesn't displace one of the starters, Hill's versatility means Battle could see action in three safety formations.
Battle and Anderson will likely get plenty of playing time in the preseason. With only Yusuf Corker and Larry Brooks in reserve, it looks like a straight shootout for 'first off the bench' between rookie Battle and second-year Anderson.