5 Bengals players who could get cut after 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and the Cincinnati Bengals can plug the few holes they have remaining on their roster. By doing so, other players on their roster will become expendable.
The Bengals need to continue finding depth on their offensive line, they need to look for a running back to help replace Samaje Perine, and even a position such as punter could be on their radar when draft weekend kicks off in Kansas City on April 27.
Let's take a look at five members of the Bengals who could get cut after the 2023 NFL Draft.
5. Drue Chrisman
Kevin Huber was the Bengals' punter when the season got underway but it became crystal clear that he was a liability whenever he'd take the field to punt the ball away. In came Drue Chrisman who was up and down during his time as the Bengals' punter.
Chrisman's bad punt in the AFC Championship Game helped set up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal and Zac Taylor himself said that the team wanted to find competition at the position. Maybe Cincinnati doesn't spend a draft pick on a punter but they will likely be adding one as an undrafted free agent.