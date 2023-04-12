5 Bengals players who could get cut after 2023 NFL Draft
4. Chris Evans
As much as Bengals fans wanted Chris Evans to be the rockstar of the offense, it doesn't look as though that's going to happen. If the organization drafts a running back on Day 2 or even early on Day 3 and doesn't end up cutting Joe Mixon, Evans' spot on the roster is not safe.
The former sixth-round pick out of Michigan was someone that fans were excited about when he initially was drafted but he hasn't been on the field much since then. With Mixon's future in Cincinnati uncertain and Samaje Perine off to Denver, there's a lot of question marks surrounding the running back position.
Trayveon Williams was re-signed in the offseason so he'll be on the team in 2023 more than likely. We can't say the same for Evans.
3. La'el Collins
This time last year, Bengals fans felt like the team had done what it needed to do on the offensive line with the final addition being La'el Collins. One year later, Bengals fans can understand why the Cowboys decided to part ways with Collins.
Not only did Collins not walk the walk after talking the talk but he was injured late in the regular season and went on to miss the final two regular season games and three playoff games. The team could have really used him during that time but his injury history carried over to his tenure in Cincinnati.
Collins is recovering from his ACL and MCL injuries and would also save the Bengals $7.7 million in 2023, according to Spotrac. If the Bengals draft a right tackle early on, it feels as though Collins won't be donning the stripes in 2023.