5 Bengals players who likely played their final game with the team
4. Either Clark Harris or Cal Adomitis
Clark Harris decided to come back for a 15th season only to get injured in Week 1 and miss the rest of the year. The field goal unit struggled after the injury and it cost the team a win in the opening game. Undrafted rookie Cal Adomitis slid into Harris' long-snapper position the next week and he stayed in the role for the rest of the season.
It wouldn't be surprising if Harris opted to retire, especially after his injury but if he does come back, the Bengals will have to make a decision. Which guy would they want to be their long snapper?
With Adomitis being the younger option and now having worked with Evan McPherson and Drue Chrisman, it'd be smarter to keep him and have a young trio on special teams. If that's the pick, that means that Harris won't be back in 2023.
If, however, the Bengals do stick with Harris, it's doubtful that Adomotis wouldn't draw the attention of another team in search of a long snapper.