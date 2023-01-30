5 Bengals players who likely played their final game with the team
2. Tre Flowers
It's impressive what Tre Flowers was able to do after being dumped by the Seahawks in the 2021 season. The Bengals claimed him on waivers and he came in and made a nice impact defensively, holding his own against Travis Kelce both times he went against him.
The Bengals were able to re-sign Flowers last offseason to a cheap deal but they're not going to be so lucky the next time around. Spotrac has Flowers' market value at three years for $34 million with an annual salary of $11.7 million. As impressive as Flowers has been, that's not money the team is going to spend on him but that a cornerback-needy team will gladly dish out to him.
Cincinnati added young players to their secondary in the 2022 NFL Draft and they'll likely do the same in 2023. Flowers will get paid like a starting corner but it won't be by the Bengals.