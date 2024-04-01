5 Bengals who could benefit the most from NFL's new kickoff rules
By Glenn Adams
Trayveon Williams
If Chris Evans wants to earn the kick return job, he must wrest it away from another running back, Trayveon Williams, the clubhouse leader when it comes to who the frontrunner is to handle return duties.
In 2023, Williams led the team with 12 kickoff returns. The next closest were Chase Brown and Evans, with two each. Williams will see a lot more than 12 returns in 2024 under the new rules if he remains in the role.
Special teams coach Darrin Simmons has shown his confidence in Williams to handle the responsibilities. Nevertheless, the team could opt for a more explosive option with the new rules in place. Or at least someone to share the workload in returning kicks.
Count on Williams entering camp as the number-one guy. While teams try to figure out how to exploit the new rules in their favor, going with the guy who the team put their trust in most last season could be a safer option. Thus, Williams could have a leg up on any competition that comes his way, helping to secure a roster spot this upcoming season. Such faith in him could also lead to more touches on offense.