5 Bengals who could benefit the most from NFL's new kickoff rules
By Glenn Adams
Shedrick Jackson
The speedy Shedrick Jackson has less experience returning kicks than the other players on this list. Yet he has the blazing speed that could take advantage of the new reality given to us by the rule makers.
The former Auburn Tiger reportedly ran a 4.25 40-yard dash at his pro day last year. That would have bested the fastest time of 4.26 set by his now-teammate, DJ Turner II. With that type of speed, it will be difficult not to allow Jackson the opportunity to make some plays on kickoffs.
Success in that role could lead to some offensive snaps for Jackson. This was the path taken by a former Bengals great, T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Mr. "Whose Your Mama" earned his way up the wide receiver depth chart after being a reliable punt returner. Jackson could take a similar route if he can win a competition for the top kick returner on the team.
Cracking Cincinnati’s roster as a wide receiver is going to be an uphill struggle. But it will be a battle made somewhat more manageable for Jackson if his speed shines through on kick returns. The new rules could have him getting more opportunities than he would have otherwise this preseason.