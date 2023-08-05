5 Bengals who could get bumped down depth chart
- Can Drew Sample and Jackson Carman shed their bust labels?
- What does Chris Evans have to do to get an opportunity?
- Could Zach Carter be on the outside looking in?
- Trent Taylor is in deep trouble.
The Cincinnati Bengals training camp is in full mode after having their first full pad day, and they will have some decisions to make as to who will make the 53-man roster and who won't. The good thing is there are a few more weeks before they start making those decisions.
Cincinnati selected eight players in this year's NFL Draft and agreed to deals with multiple undrafted free agents. You have to earn your role, and there could be a handful of Bengals that slide down the depth chart if performance is up to par. Here are five Bengals that could find themselves bumped down on the depth chart.
All player personnel courtesy of Pro Football Reference*
5. Drew Sample
Drew Sample has been extremely underwhelming so far in his Bengals tenure and could slowly become a cut candidate if he doesn't begin to show signs of growth. Sample had been a capable pass and run blocker along the edges of the offensive line.
However, his numbers have been below average, to say the least. He has a career of 58 receptions, 458 yards, and only one touchdown in four seasons.
It's important to note that Sample was a former second-round pick out of the University of Washington. It's uncertain how the Bengals will utilize him this season with Irv Smith Jr. arriving. He could be in blocking schemes only like he has been in the past.
Last season, when Sample was out with an injury, Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi performed well enough to not notice Sample's departure. Not to mention they remain cheaper options as well. Both could be options to jump him on the depth chart.
Irv Smith Jr. will be the lead guy for this unit regardless of Sample staying put as his number two, but the production will need to be increased by Sample to make him a factor in the offense.