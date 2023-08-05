5 Bengals who could get bumped down depth chart
- Can Drew Sample and Jackson Carman shed their bust labels?
- What does Chris Evans have to do to get an opportunity?
- Could Zach Carter be on the outside looking in?
- Trent Taylor is in deep trouble.
4. Chris Evans
Chris Evans is in a weird spot going into his third season with the Bengals as a sixth-round pick. Evans hasn't necessarily done anything to lose his value. When he plays, he has played fairly well and has shown production. But with the Bengals using one of their eight selections on RB, Chase Brown, it could push Evans back after the collegiate career Brown had at Illinois.
Cincinnati also has Trayveon Williams, and as the season went on last year, we saw more of Williams and less of Evans. There is a plausible possibility that we see Evans as the fourth running back on the depth chart early into the season.
It is a big training camp and preseason for Evans to show his worth. Evans has three career touchdowns and didn't have a single carry last season. His only appearances with the football in his hand came off receptions.
It is important to note that Trayveon Williams suffered a mild ankle sprain during training camp which now will set him back a couple weeks. With Williams down and out, this gives Chris Evans a serious chance to show his value. Williams will likely miss the first week of the preseason at the very least.