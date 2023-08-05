5 Bengals who could get bumped down depth chart
- Can Drew Sample and Jackson Carman shed their bust labels?
- What does Chris Evans have to do to get an opportunity?
- Could Zach Carter be on the outside looking in?
- Trent Taylor is in deep trouble.
3. Jackson Carman
Jackson Carman has not been what the Bengals have hoped through his first two seasons. However, he is still extremely young. Carman has underperformed throughout camps and practices, which has led him to rarely see the field. Although, when injuries occur, and he gets his chances, he has been fairly productive and plays better than expected.
Now, is it well enough to retain a starting spot?
No.
Carman had a 60.7 PFF grade in four snaps played last season, but he appeared more in the playoffs when the Bengals sustained multiple injuries. He secured a PFF grade of 58.1 in the playoffs, all of which he spent at left tackle.
Carman is in danger of continuing to slip down the depth chart. The addition of Orlando Brown Jr locks up the left tackle spot, Jonah Williams slides to the right tackle spot, and Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and Cordell Volson lock up the interior.
Behind that core group, you have Hakeem Adeniji, D'Ante Smith, Max Scharping, Cody Ford, La'el Collins, who will start the year on the injured list, and others. It could be very easy for Carman to slip through the cracks and find himself potentially being released at some point in time if he doesn't turn the corner.